Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil, wife and son-in-law test positive for Covid-19

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil, wife and son-in-law test positive for Covid-19

In a video message posted on Twitter, the Minister said he and his wife Vanaja were asymptomatic and there was no need for anyone to panic.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:07 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bengaluru
B C Patil had tweeted on Friday night that his son-in-law too has been found infected by the virus.
B C Patil had tweeted on Friday night that his son-in-law too has been found infected by the virus.(ANI Photo)
         

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Saturday said he and his wife have been under home quarantine after they were tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the Minister said he and his wife Vanaja were asymptomatic and there was no need for anyone to panic.

He was confident that both of them would recover and would be back to work soon.

Patil had tweeted on Friday night that his son-in-law too has been found infected by the virus.

Prior to Patil, Forest Minister Anand Singh and Tourism Minister C T Ravi had tested positive for Covid-19.

The independent MP from Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh recovered from coronavirus recently.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too was under self- isolation for some time a couple of weeks ago after a few staff at his office-cum-residence-’Krishna’ were found infected by the virus.

As on Friday, 1.24 lakh people were found Covid positive of which 2,314 people lost their lives and 72,005 are recovering.

