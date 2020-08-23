e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka phone tapping row: Cong MP vows to escalate fight to Centre, seeks probe

Karnataka phone tapping row: Cong MP vows to escalate fight to Centre, seeks probe

BJP has denied the phone tapping allegations made by the Congress leader

bengaluru Updated: Aug 23, 2020 20:29 IST
By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has complained that his phones are being tapped by the state government.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has complained that his phones are being tapped by the state government.(PTI)
         

Two days after Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar accused the BS Yediyurappa led state government of tapping his phones, his brother and Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, D K Suresh, on Sunday said that he would approach the Centre for an investigation into the matter if Karnataka government didn’t take the complaint seriously.

On Friday, KPCC President D K Shivakumar had written to Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant alleging two of his phone numbers were being tapped by the state government.

“What Shivakumar has said is not an allegation but the truth. In case the state government doesn’t investigate, will write a letter to the Centre in this regard,” Suresh added.

Alleging that BJP was an expert in phone tapping, Suresh said this was an obstruction of individual freedom. “President of the party has made a serious allegation and the government should investigate the same,” he said.

On Friday, both home minister Basvaraj Bommai and revenue minister R Ashoka denied tapping phones of opposition leaders. Bommai said that as a “responsible” government, it would not do such things. The BJP had previously claimed that the earlier Congress-JDS coalition government had tapped the phone of its party leaders.

tags
top news
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
After questions on leadership, Sonia Gandhi gets support from leaders
‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala
‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
Rahul Gandhi should step up and lead Congress, says Ashok Gehlot
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
BJP’s plan for Bihar assembly polls involves careful study of the voters list
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
How ‘Big Brother’ is watching you, all the time | Opinion
Karnataka phone tapping row: Cong MP vows to escalate fight to Centre, seeks probe
Karnataka phone tapping row: Cong MP vows to escalate fight to Centre, seeks probe
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
‘Chetan Chauhan died due to carelessness’, alleges AAP’s Sanjay Singh; says will file FIR
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
India herd immunity; antigen test; Bihar polls: Your Covid queries answered
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In