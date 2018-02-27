Madhya Pradesh’s crop area witnesses a negative growth in the current financial year.

As per economic survey report of the state for the year 2017-18, the crop area decreased by 1.61% in comparison to the positive growth witnessed in 2016-17 and earlier.

The report tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday says, “In Madhya Pradesh agriculture continues to remain a major source of employment and livelihood but agriculture is still traditional in the state and mainly depends on rains. The situation in the agriculture field underlines more investment in the sector.”

As per the report the growth in crop area in 2012-13 was 28.12% while the same in 2016-17 was 34.14%.

However, the report also says positive or negative growth in the field of agriculture can be attributed to the factors like rains, weather, electricity supply, irrigation etc.

The average rain in Madhya Pradesh (from June to September) is 1026.4 mm. In 2016 rains were recorded at 1037.6 mm, thus an increase of 1.09% but in 2017 the rains recorded stood at 742.2 mm i.e. a decrease of 27.69%.

Quoting figures from farmers welfare and agriculture development department the report suggests the areas of paddy and wheat saw a decrease whereas the area of maize increased. In all, the area of food grains including paddy, maize and wheat came down to 16944 hectare from 17543 hectare in 2016-17.

Vice-chancellor Jawaharlal Nehru Agriculture University PK Bisen said increase and decrease in crop areas was sometimes linked with increase of any particular crop in any season and consequent decrease in any other crop in the same season. But if there was overall decrease in crop area in any particular season like Rabi or Kharif or both it was a matter of concern. The government must pay attention to the same.

Despite efforts agriculture minister Gaurishankar Bisen and authorities in agriculture department couldn’t be reached for their comments.