Bihar assembly election 2020: BJP faces challenge in RJD bastion Mohiuddinnagar assembly seat

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on October 28 with an estimated 54.26 percent voters exercised their voting right.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 13:44 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The number of voters this year is 2,63,441. Of them, 1,41,471 are males, 1,21,960 are females and 10 from the third gender category.
Mohiuddinnagar is an assembly seat that comes under the Samastipur district and is a part of Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. The assembly constituency will vote on November 3 and results will be declared on November 10. As per the estimates of 2011 census, the constituency’s entire 3,86,194 population is rural. The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) ratio is 17.19 and 0.01, respectively.

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on October 28 with an estimated 54.26 per cent voters exercised their voting right. The polls were held in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts amid tight security and strict Covid-19 regulations in place.

The number of voters this year is 2,63,441. Of them, 1,41,471 are males, 1,21,960 are females and 10 from the third gender category.

Nityanand Rai (BJP) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Ujiarpur and Ejya Yadav (RJD) is the present MLA of Mohiuddinnagar.

What happened in 2015?

In 2015, there were 18 candidates in the fray and Mohiuddinnagar was among the 81 seats won by the RJD. Its candidate Ejya Yadav won Mohiuddinnagar constituency seat with a margin of 18.8% securing 47,137 votes against IND candidate Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Ejya Yadav got a total of 47,137, while Rajesh Kumar Singh secured 23,706 votes. RJD bagged 37.83 per cent of the votes and the Independent candidate received 19.03 per cent.

RJD got 80 seats, while Janata Dal (United) managed to win 71 seats. BJP won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats. Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the BJP after its previous attempt to form a stable government with RJD and Congress did not last long.

The number of voters in Mohiuddinnagar were 2,37,075, out of which 1,28,567 were male and 1,08,508 were female voters. The total percentage of voters in Mohiuddinnagar Assembly Constituency was recorded as 38 per cent.

