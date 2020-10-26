e-paper
Bihar Assembly election 2020: LJP faces tough challenge from RJD in Chakai

Top contenders in this constituency in 2020 are Sanjay Prasad from the Janata Dal (United), Savitri Devi from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Sanjay Kumar Mandal from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

bihar-election Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 08:12 IST
Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. (PTI file photo)
         

The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections will take place on October 28. There are 71 constituencies in this phase where voters will exercise their franchise. One of these is Chakai, part of Jamui Lok Sabha constituency.

Top contenders in this constituency in 2020 are Sanjay Prasad from the Janata Dal (United), Savitri Devi from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Sanjay Kumar Mandal from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The LJP is fighting this election alone and has focused its entire campaign on dethroning Nitish Kumar. Its chief Chirag Paswan is the Lok Sabha MP from Jamui.

According to the 2011 census, Chakai constituency has a population of 445,633 out of which 98.69% of the people belong to rural areas whereas the remaining 1.31% are from the urban pockets. Chakai, among several other constituencies in Bihar, lies in the Naxal-affected area.

This time, the electorate strength stands at 286,739 comprising 152,176 men, 134,549 women and 14 transgenders.

Click here for complete coverage of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020

Voting for Chakai will take place on Wednesday and counting of votes and declaration of results will be on November 10.

In the 2015 assembly elections, RJD’s Savitri Devi won the constituency with 47,064 votes after defeating independent candidate Sumit Kumar Singh, who secured 34,951 votes. The LJP had secured third position. The voter share in Chakai stood at 56%.

A notable feature about this constituency is that the JD(U) and RJD are immediate rivals this year. But in 2015, both parties fought the election together as part of the Mahagathbandhan and won 178 constituencies out of the total 243.

Also Read: Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP, JD(U) contested as rivals in 2015 in Jhajha constituency

However, differences emerged between the RJD and the JD(U) and the latter ended its association with the grand alliance after 20 months. It came back to the NDA fold in 2017.

Polling for the first phase of the Bihar assembly election will be on Wednesday. The second phase which has the most number of constituencies (94) will go to voting on November 3. The third and final phase will witness polling in 78 constituencies on November 7. Counting of votes for all phases will be done on November 10 and results will be declared on the same day.

