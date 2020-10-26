e-paper
bihar election 2020
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Mokama’s ‘chhote sarkar’ Anant Singh contesting elections from jail

At present, Anant Singh is in Bihar’s Beur jail under an UAPA case, filed against hom after weapons including AK-47 were found from his residence in 2019. The jail authorities permitted him to file nomination for the election.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 13:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anant Singh has said he wants to see Tejashwi Yadav as the chief minister of Bihar. (File Photo: PTI)
Mokama’s don-turned-politician Anant Singh won the seat in 2015 as an independent candidate while JD(U) fielded a candidate (Neeraj Kumar) against him. In 2005 and 2010, Anant Singh was with the JD(U). In 2020, Anant Singh is contesting on an RJD ticket against JD(U)’s Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh and LJP’s Suresh Singh Nishad.

While JD(U) is hoping to get back its seat, the history of this assembly seat shows the voters voted for Singh, popularly called as ‘chhote sarkar, which is why RJD roped him in, burying the hatchet of a time when Lalu Prasad Yadav got Singh arrested in a kidnap and murder case.

(Click here for full Bihar Assembly Election 2020 coverage)

At present, Anant Singh is in Bihar’s Beur jail under an UAPA case, filed against hom after weapons including AK-47 were found from his residence in 2019. The jail authorities permitted him to file nomination for the election.

Mokama Assembly constituency is located in the Patna district of Bihar and has been a part of Munger Lok Sabha (Parliamentary) constituency.

The Mokama assembly segment comprises Baruane Bathoi, Raili, Darwe Bhadaur, Lemuabad, Ajgara Bakawan, East Pandarak, West Pandarak, Chak Jalal, Kondi, Khushhal Chak and Dhobhawan gram panchayats of Pandarak community development block, Mokama community development block and Ghoswari community development block.

As the constituency will be going to the polls on October 28, 2,67,246 voters will be able to exercise their voting rights. Out of them, 1,40,172 are male and 1,27,072 are female, while two belong to the third gender.

