Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polling in phase 1 continues after 6pm, 52.24% voter turnout recorded till 5pm

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:59 IST

Polling in the seventy-one assembly constituencies of Bihar continued beyond 6pm in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020. This was the first major election conducted amid Covid-19 pandemic. While polling remained peaceful without any major incident or EVM glitch, the state witnessed high-octane preparation for the second phase scheduled on November 3 — as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in the state on Wednesday.

This is the first time voting went on till 6pm instead of 5pm. The Election Commission extended voting time by one hour to avoid crowding in any booth. Voting continued even after 6pm, the election commission said.

“The turnout is projected to be more than the last Lok Sabha and Assembly election. It is encouraging that even during Covid-19 pandemic, people came out to cast votes. In 2015 Assembly election, the voter turnout till 5pm was 54.94%. And in 2019 Lok Sabha election, the voter turnout till 5pm was 53.54%. The polling is still going on. The latest figures will be shared with you later. I would like to thank Bihar voters, political parties, media persons for making the first election amid Coronavirus happen smoothly,” chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said.

The voter turnout percentage was 46.29 till 3pm. In the early hours, the turnout was comparatively low as till 11am, the voter turnout was only 18.30 per cent. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the voting percentage indicates that Bihar people want peace, development and stability.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Lakhisarai, while former Bihar chief minister and HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi exercised his franchise at a booth in Gaya. State ministers and also candidates from different constituencies- Vijay Sinha and Krishnandan Verma- and Commonwealth Games gold medal winning shooter Shreyasi Singh, BJP nominee from Jamui seat, cast their vote.

The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of violating Model Code of Conduct as the Congress leader on Wednesday morning tweeted urging voters to cast their votes in favour of the Mahagathbandhan. The Election Commission has ordered an FIR against BJP leader and Bihar agriculture minister Prem Kumar for casting his vote wearing a mask with his party’s symbol on it.