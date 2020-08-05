26 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: Madhuri Dixit shares then-and-now pics with Salman Khan, see 8 interesting facts about film

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:10 IST

Madhuri Dixit celebrated 26 years of one of her biggest blockbusters, Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun, on Wednesday and shared a then-and-now picture of herself and co-star Salman in the same pose.

The actor shared the collage of the two pictures on Twitter and wrote, “Then & now! Can’t believe it’s been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene.Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today.”

Then & now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene 🎥 Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद और ढेर सारा प्यार 🙏💝 pic.twitter.com/Rp07h3Pfiu — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2020

Madhuri, who played the role of Nisha, was romantically paired opposite Salman’s character Prem in the film. It also featured Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher, Laxmikant Berde, Satish Shah and Bindu, among others. With a length of almost three and a half hours, the film had a whopping 14 songs, all of which went on to become evergreen classics.

Here are 8 interesting facts about Hum Aapke Hain Koun:

1. The 1994 Sooraj Barjatya-directorial changed the way Indian weddings were conducted, with the film’s sangeet and games being emulated in real life.

2. It was the first Indian film to gross Rs 100 crore at the box office and was the biggest blockbusters of the 90s. It became a turning point in both Madhuri and Salman’s career.

3. HAHK won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

4. Rumours suggest Madhuri received a sum of Rs 2.7 crore for Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which was more than what Salman Khan was paid.

5. Madhuri’s popular purple sari from the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana became a style trend along with the matching full sleeves, backless blouse.

6. The film was a modern remake of Rajshri Productions’ 1982 film, Nadiya Ke Paar, which starred Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sadhana Singh in lead roles.

7. Late legendary painter MF Hussain claimed he was so mesmerised by Madhuri’s performance that he watched HAHK 55 times.

8. The film was reportedly offered to Aamir Khan who didn’t like the script.

