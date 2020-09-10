Adhyayan Suman: Been to parties and seen outsiders doing drugs, feeling they will become part of ‘the group’ and get films, it doesn’t happen

bollywood

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 13:13 IST

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who plays a debauch rockstar in his latest web show Ashram, feels the current phase in his career has come after a long time. He has also released a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a rehashed version of the song Jab Tak from MS Dhoni- The Untold Story (2016). “It’s been 11 years since I saw success after Raaz Returns. I can say that I am getting my due as an artist now,” he beams.

He is happy with the response his web show received. As his character is addicted to drugs, and also because he himself has been around in the industry for a decade, we ask him whether the current prevailing debate about the drug culture in Bollywood is indeed true.

He says while the notion about everyone doing it is wrong, it indeed exists. “I have been to such parties, and 99 percent of people weren’t doing drugs. There is a group of people who are into this. I don’t know why the industry is being targeted. Don’t business or corporate people do it? If we are eventually looking at a clean up drive, it should happen all over the world, not just the film industry for God’s sake,” he shares.

Suman adds that there are many film industries across India, and ‘everybody is very focused on work’, and if someone chooses to do them, it’s their individual choice.

“To blame everyone is wrong, we are tarnishing their reputation, there’s a family behind them. I have said it earlier too that I was influenced to do hash four-five times, that’s the only thing I did. No one from the industry can stand up and say ‘Adhyayan used to do drugs with me’, I have never done it. The problem comes when you start influencing other people, as you are always looking for a partner. Sub consciously, you know it’s wrong, and looking for validation,” tells us the 32-year-old.

Suman reveals that he has seen people who come from outside the industry in hopes of making it big, end up being the most vulnerable and get addicted to drugs. “I have been to parties and seen outsiders who have come and unfortunately do this, feeling they will become part of the group. If they are able to do that, then they will get a film, that’s the wrong thing to do as it doesn’t happen. I have seen young girls, aged 18 or 19, smoking coke or not sleeping for two nights. It’s been a conscious choice of mine to not be part of that,” says the actor-singer.

The perception about him too, he says got worse, just because he went to such parties where drugs were abused. He tells us, “Initially, when I went to such parties, people started thinking I am also a cocaine addict. It was so difficult to get rid of that stigma in my life. That’s why in the last many years you wouldn’t have seen me in any filmi party.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more