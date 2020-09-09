After BMC partially demolishes Kangana Ranaut’s office, Ankita Lokhande supports ‘braveheart’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 19:01 IST

Ankita Lokhande came out in support of her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star, Kangana Ranaut, after the Queen actor’s office was partially demolished by officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In a tweet, Ankita called Kangana a ‘braveheart’ and sent her ‘exorbitant love’.

“BRAVEHEART. Exorbitant love & More Power to you. @KanganaTeam,” Ankita tweeted, along with a picture of Kangana in her Rani Laxmibai get-up from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

BRAVEHEART ❤️



Exorbitant love & More Power to you 💪🏻 @KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/6WQWPkrObD — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 9, 2020

On Wednesday, BMC officials began demolishing portions of Kangana’s property, alleging structural violations, a day after issuing her a notice. She shared videos of the rubble on her Twitter page, calling it the ‘death of democracy’.

Kangana has been involved in a war of words with the Maharashtra government after she criticised the Mumbai Police and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. On Monday, she shared a video of some men in her office and said that BMC officials had ‘forcefully taken over (her) office’.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut hits out at Uddhav Thackeray: ‘My home was demolished today, your pride will crumble tomorrow’

She tweeted, “I have all the papers, BMC permissions nothing has been done illegal in my property, BMC should send a structure plan to show the illegal construction with a notice, today they raided my place and without any notice tomorrow they demolishing entire structure.”

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a ‘stop work notice’ to Kangana, listing alleged structural violations in her office. A day later, they partially demolished her office. She called this an act of ‘fascism’. “There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like. #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Kangana arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, amid her verbal spat with Shiv Sena leaders. She was given Y-plus security by the Union home ministry.

Follow @htshowbiz for more