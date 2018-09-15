Akshay Kumar wishes son Aarav on birthday, says he’s smarter, nicer than him. See pic

Akshay Kumar is a doting father to his two children, son Aarav Bhatia and daughter Nitara. While we rarely see him at either Bollywood parties or awards, his Instagram shows that he likes spending his free time with his family.

Akshay wished Aarav with a delightful picture of the two of them and wrote: “Taller than me, smarter than me, wealthier than me, nicer than me! My wish for you this year and always will be to have everything more than I ever had. Happy birthday Aarav.”

In the tight close up, Akshay and Aarav are smiling for the camera. With their hair in the wind it is evident that the duo are somewhere outdoors. Also, it is quite clearly a selfie (and perhaps an old one). Aarav, with his light grey eyes, is a handsome boy. Akshay, every bit the graying dad, looks proud and happy.

Actor-writer Twinkle Khanna also shared the post her social media handle and wrote: “Fifteen birthdays together and the first one apart-Missing the birthday boy terribly #happy16th.” Aarav, who turns 16 today, has moved base to London to pursue his higher education there.

Fifteen birthdays together and the first one apart -Missing the birthday boy terribly #happy16th https://t.co/ifR2MKclwW — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 15, 2018

Earlier this year, Akshay was asked if Aarav would want become an actor. Replying to the question, a Times of India report had quoted Akshay as saying that “he is interested only in his studies”.

Both Akshay and Twinkle have been very protective about their children. In fact, for the longest time, Aarav and Nitara’s pictures were nowhere to be seen, unlike many other star kids. That is because the couple wanted to give the children as normal a childhood as was possible. However, of late, both seem a lot more relaxed about putting out pictures of their children (though they still don’t always show Nitara’s face). In fact, a recent picture from their holiday in the US in June, in which Nitara has a map in hand while her big brother looks on, was a big hit with fans.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 12:28 IST