Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture from 1968 detailing why he was rejected then. See pic

Amitabh Bachchan has never been one of the best looking actors in Bollywood. Much worse, around the time he first appeared in the world of movies (1968-1969), the tag - tall, dark and handsome - was unknown, ruled as all were by serial good lookers -- Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra and the likes. Small wonder, Amitabh feels the way he does.

Sharing a picture of himself from his early days in Mumbai, the super star wrote on Instagram: “My application picture for a job in movies .. 1968.. no wonder I was rejected !!”

True, in the said picture Amitabh doesn’t exactly resembling Adonis, but he isn’t looking bad either. Amitabh, who has been active in Bollywood for nearly 50 years now, is a fine example of how to re-invent oneself to stay relevant in changing times.

Despite being in his mid seventies, he has several projects in his kitty and is always keen on more work. The actor often jokes about himself and is always asking for work. Funnily, he blended the two recently when he reacted to a news story about the dearth of tall actors for female stars such as Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

He tweeted: “T 2617 - Job Application : Name : Amitabh Bachchan DOB : 11.10.1942, Allahabad Age : 76 yrs Credentials : worked in films for 49 years , IN APPROX 200 FILMS Speaks ; Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali HEIGHT : 6’2’’ .. Available .. YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM !!!”

Earlier in March, Amitabh reportedly took ill while shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Rajasthan. A team of doctors from Mumbai paid him a visit on the sets. As speculations flew, the actor and his wife, Jaya, clarified that he had back and shoulder pain.

As is his way, he had earlier written that doctors were “fiddling around with his body” to “set me up again”.

Currently Amitabh is also busy with another project -- 102 Not Out -- which also stars Rishi Kapoor.

