Home / Bollywood / Anubhav Sinha supports Anurag Kashyap, says ‘Me too India should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women’

Anubhav Sinha supports Anurag Kashyap, says ‘Me too India should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women’

After an actor claimed Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her, Anubhav Sinha has extended his support to Anurag and urged everyone to maintain the ‘sanctity of #metooindia’. He also said that the movement must be used for the dignity of women, and not be misused for anything else.

bollywood Updated: Sep 20, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has come out in support of his industry colleague and close friend Anurag Kashyap after the latter was accused of sexual assault by an actor. Anurag has denied all the allegations levelled against him, labelling it an attempt to silence him.

Anubhav wrote Sunday morning, “It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metooindia It is a very very very important movement that should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women. @anuragkashyap72.” He also retweeted several tweets vouching for Anurag’s innocence in this regard.

 

Anubhav also commented “exactly” as he shared a tweet that said, “In all support of #MeTooIndia but no one should misuse this movement just to tarnish someone’s image - be it men or women! It’ll be good to see both the genders coming out & speaking about their #MeToo experiences but never misuse it, as you’ll make it difficult for genuine cases.”

 

Anubhav also retweeted lyricist Garima saying, “If you are a woman who wants to work in the film industry, there is no safer place than an @anuragkashyap72 team.”

 

In a series of tweets that he wrote in Hindi, Anurag denied the allegations that he forced himself upon an actor. “Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhooth bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain (Wow, it took you so long to try to silence me. Never mind. In the process of silencing me, you dragged other women in this, despite being a woman. Please have some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that every allegation is baseless),” he wrote on Twitter.

Anurag also said that whether it is with his ex-wives, any of his lovers or the women he works with, he neither indulges in nor tolerates such kind of behaviour in public or otherwise.

