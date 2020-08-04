Anushka Sharma is asked if she will take Virat Kohli’s ‘help’ now: ‘Yes, to open tight bottles and lift heavy chairs’

Aug 04, 2020

Actor Anushka Sharma held an ‘ask me anything’ session on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and was asked some really interesting questions. While some asked her about her favourite food or her relatable nature, others were more interested in her relationship with cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

One fan asked her how the couple manage to make their relationship long lasting. Anushka replied, “Faith , knowing that love is acceptance, a good relationship is a commitment , a promise to be there for better or worse because through the ups and downs it allows the individuals the space and understanding to grow into their highest human potential.”

Another asked if she will take ‘help’ from Virat. “Haan tight bottles kholne mein our heavy chairs uthane mein madad lungi (Yes, I will take his help to open tight bottles and lifting heavy chairs),” she wrote. She could have been referring to the time when it was rumoured that Virat had put his money into her production Phillauri in 2017.

“I have always led my career with dignity and often chose to maintain a dignified silence on many untruthful stories, that doesn’t mean you can take my silence as my weakness and say anything without checking with me or my team! I’m more than capable of producing and promoting my own films,” Anushka had said in the statement.

During the AMA, Anushka also mentioned how Virat gets annoyed when she beats him at board games. Someone also asked her if people around keep asking her to make babies. “No. No one at all. Only social media pe,” she wrote with a laughter emoji.

Anushka’s stint as a producer has been quite successful with both her recent productions performing well. Amazon Prime’s Paatal Lok was a hit, as was Netflix movie Bulbbul.

