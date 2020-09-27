Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan to be summoned again by NCB? Official clarifies on reports

bollywood

The statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Karishma Prakash have been recorded, Mutha Ashok Jain, DDG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Saturday. He said that no one has been summoned again as of now.

Deepika had reportedly broke down thrice during her questioning by NCB on Saturday. The actor, along with fellow actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, was questioned by NCB in relation to the alleged drugs use in Bollywood.

Deepika, who was in Goa for the shoot of her upcoming film with Shakun Batra, flew back to Mumbai after being summoned by NCB. The actor was the first of the three actors to reach the office of NCB in Colaba. She reached around 9:45 am and reportedly left the place at 3: 30 pm.

According to a report in India Today, the Bajirao Mastani actor broke down thrice during the interrogation. She was asked by NCB officials not to play the ‘emotional card’. The actor accepted the WhatsApp chats with her manager Karishma Prakash but denied consuming narcotic substances.Deepika was confronted with Karishma during questioning, sources said.

Sara and Shraddha have also denied consuming drugs during their questioning session with NCB officials. The statements of the three actors were recorded in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

The NCB also arrested producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad in the drugs case linked to Sushant’s death on Saturday. He had been picked up by a team of NCB from his residence in suburban Versova on Friday morning and questioned all day at its Ballard Estate office. The agency has so far arrested at least 18 persons in these cases.

While Sara and Shraddha were questioned at the NCB’s zonal office at Ballard Estate, Deepika was questioned at a guest house in Colaba, an official of the central agency said. Shraddha reached the NCB office around 12 pm and left after six hours, while Sara reached around 1 pm and left around 5.30 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

