Home / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan deny consuming drugs, Bollywood actors’ statements to be reviewed by NCB: report

Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan deny consuming drugs, Bollywood actors’ statements to be reviewed by NCB: report

Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan reportedly denied consuming drugs during questioning by the NCB. Actor Deepika Padukone was also summoned today.

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan ahead of their questioning by NCB on Saturday.
Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan ahead of their questioning by NCB on Saturday.
         

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have reportedly denied consuming drugs during questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The two were questioned for several hours at the NCB zonal office at Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Saturday in relation with a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Deepika Padukone was also questioned by the NCB at a guest house in Colaba where she was questioned for around five hours.

Sara’s statement was recorded for around four and half hours. She left the NCB office around 5.30 pm. Shraddha left around 5.55 pm, after nearly six hours, an official said. While Sara made her Bollywood debut with Sushant in Kedarnath, Shraddha was seen opposite him in Chhichhore.

 Watch: Deepika, Shraddha, Sara at NCB office for questioning in drugs case

According to a report on Republic, Shraddha has denied consuming drugs but has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput did consume drugs. She was one of the guests at the late actor’s Chhichhore party at his farmhouse in Pawana. Shraddha has reportedly admitted to the chats she exchanged with Rhea Chakraborty’s ex-manager Jaya Saha. The report states that Sara has also denied consuming any drugs.

Meanwhile, Deepika was allegedly questioned about the drug chats between her manager Karishma Prakash, Jaya Saha, and other KWAN executives, as per the report that has quoted unnamed sources. Deepika was confronted with her manager Karishma Prakash during questioning, sources said.

Also read: Bollywood drugs probe: NCB to arrest producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad

Deepika, who reached a guest house in Colaba in south Mumbai -- from where an NCB team is operating -- around 9.50 am, left around 3.50 pm. Karishma Prakash was also allowed to go home around 3.40 pm, NCB sources said. Their statements will be reviewed by the agency now.

The agency has arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and some suspected drug peddlers in the case. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

