Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor refused to work with Salman Khan at the age of 16

Shraddha Kapoor has revealed she was offered a film with Salman Khan at the age of 16 but had to let go of the opportunity.

bollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shraddha Kapoor was offered a film with Salman Khan at the age of 16.
Shraddha Kapoor has opened up about refusing an offer to work with Salman Khan when she was just 16. The actor had chosen to focus on her studies before she eventually decided to make her Bollywood debut with 2010 film Teen Patti at the age of 23.

Shraddha says she always wanted to become an actor but had to let go of the opportunity for the sake of her education. “However, I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don’t think getting offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan.”

The actor saw the release of her latest film Baaghi 3 this month. Soon after opening at Rs 17 crore and making a total of Rs 87.50 crore in its first week, it was severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak. She united with Tiger Shroff in the film after the two featured in the original 2016 film in the hit action franchise.

She also saw the release of her dance film, Street Dancer 3D, opposite Varun Dhawan in January. It collected Rs 68 crore at domestic box office.

Shraddha witnessed major success in her career last year by delivering two back-to-back Rs 100 crore films. She featured alongside Baahubali star Prabhas in multi-starrer action film, Saaho and was seen performing a few fight scenes as well.

She also played the female lead in Nitesh Tiwari’s college drama Chhichhore, which was set in two timezones. While she played a college girl in one timezone, she played the mother of a teenage boy in another timezone. It starred Sushant Singh Rajput as the male lead along with Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others.

