Home / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB office for questioning. See pics

Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB office for questioning. See pics

Deepika Padukone arrived at the office of Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai’s Colaba at 9.45 am on Saturday. She is being questioned about an alleged WhatsApp group where exchanges of narcotics substances was discussed.

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2020 10:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB office for questioning.
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB office for questioning.
         

Actor Deepika Padukone has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau’s office in Mumbai for questioning in the Bollywood’s drugs case.She, along with her manager Karishma Prakash, and actors Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be questioned.

Deepika arrived at 9.45 am. The questioning is underway.

All three actors had been summoned by the NCB’s probe team on Wednesday, the official said. According to the official, the Mumbai police has deployed adequate security outside the NCB office.

Deepika Padukone at the NCB office.
Deepika Padukone at the NCB office. ( Varinder Chawla )

Karishma was also questioned on Friday and was asked to remain present for further questioning on Saturday. Her WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one ‘D’ and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was, the NCB sources had said earlier.

The NCB team also got important information about the case during the questioning of Sushant’s talent manager Jaya Saha, the official said.“The actors’ names had surfaced during the interrogation of some accused in the case,” he said.

Also read: Deepika Padukone was the admin of WhatsApp group in which drugs were discussed: report

Sara and Rakul’s names had also cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others.

(With PTI inputs)

