Do not like when Taimur’s moves are monitored everyday: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur has become an Internet sensation and the actor today said she does not like the fact that her little one is being watched so closely.

The one-year-old star kid has been followed by the paparazzi round-the-clock since his birth in December 2016. “I do not like the fact that everyday Taimur’s moves are monitored, pictures are out, what he is doing, where he is going, what he is wearing, discussing his hairstyle. He is just a 14-month-old. I don’t know how to stop it. You are just following him around,” Kareena said.

The actor, however, added, “I think he is getting used to it because off late, if I compare his pictures, he has started posing.”

She was in conversation with senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai on The Kapoor Clan: Films, Family and Feminism with her sister actor Karisma Kapoor at the India Today Conclave.

In 2016, soon after Bollywood power couple Kareena and Saif Ali Khan decided on calling their first child, Taimur, people on social media started questioning the choice of name. “There was (a) lot of trolling but there was an immense amount of support as well. Not that the trolls or anything matters. Because the night before (the delivery) when we went to the hospital, Saif asked me, if it’s a boy, do I want to change the name from Taimur?

“... He even told me to change the name to ‘Faiz’, as it is more poetic and romantic. I was like no, ‘If it is a boy, my son is going to be a fighter, he will be called ‘Taimur’. Taimur means iron and I will produce (an) ironman. I am proud to have named him Taimur,” Kareena said.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said, after Taimur’s birth, her life was “no more my own” and her son was her heartbeat. “... (My heart) it beats in this gorgeous looking boy, who I see every night sleep and everything is in his two tiny little hands,” Kareena said.

Karisma shared that it was a tough time for her sister to cope with the controversy over her son’s name barely after the arrival of her newborn. “Saif was so tense seeing Bebo in that state. They (remained) were strong and stuck to their decision to name him ‘Taimur’. Today, he is the love of the country and of the world.,” she said.

Karisma, who has two kids - daughter Samiara and son Kiaan, said her children were her “greatest blessing(s)”. “Children are the most important thing in the world. It is the greatest blessing in the world. It (motherhood) has made both (Kareena and me) of us more mature, giving and selfless. Today, my life is very normal. I go to drop my kids to the school, (I) go to the market with them, (I) go to the toy shop. There is no question of having bodyguard and cars around,” she added.

On a lighter note, Sardesai asked Kareena that she was meant to fly and do things in her own way - be it selection of movies or getting married to Saif, who had quite a reputation.

The actor shot back saying, “Are you saying Saif was not marriage material? I like bad boys. There is nothing wrong in that.”