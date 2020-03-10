Holi 2020: Shah Rukh Khan has a meaningful, thought-provoking message for fans, see new pic

bollywood

Updated: Mar 10, 2020

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has wished his fans and followers a happy Holi. Shah Rukh took to social media to share a portrait of himself, and captioned it with a deep message.

He wrote, “To everybody here’s looking at all the colours of light. May your happiness be in all shades, vibrancy & madness of these colours. Happy Holi & be safe.” Unlike the usual Holi posts actors put out, Shah Rukh’s picture is low-key, and he isn’t coated in colours. He’s wearing a black shirt and dark glasses, and staring pensively into the distance with the sunlight falling on his face.

“MashaAllah,” a fan wrote in the comments section. “Best Bollywood Actor. Always a King,” wrote music director duo Salim-Javed.

Earlier in the day, actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had also wished their fans on the occasion, and had shared pictures from their own celebrations on social media. While Priyanka celebrated the festival with husband Nick Jonas, Aamir shared pictures of wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao Khan, and Aishwarya posed with daughter Aaradhya.

Shah Rukh’s fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of his next film. The actor was last seen in the critical and commercial disappointment, Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh has been linked in recent months to new films by Rajkumar Hirani, Raj & DK and Atlee, although he is yet to make an official announcement.

