I would see my fans everywhere and wonder why am I not getting work, says Bobby Deol

Reclaiming the lost glory — this is how actor Bobby Deol’s journey can be summed up. One of the biggest stars in the 1990s and early 2000s, he confesses he ‘lost his way’ somewhere after that, but with biggies such as Housefull 4 and Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 in hand, things can only get better. Excerpts from an interview:

Your comeback film after 2013 was Poster Boys last year, but everyone instead called Race 3 your comeback…

Every actor has an image in the industry. I had always done films which are stylised, larger than life thrillers with action, so my fans always wanted to see me in those kind of roles. This is why when Poster Boys happened, it didn’t do well at the box office, but people loved my work. As an actor, I felt encouraged that people enjoyed my work, and I felt that something good will come my way.

Also, it’s all about appearance nowadays, coupled with your talent. You can’t just have good looks, and not be talented. Today, when kids come in, they have to be a complete package, and you have to move with the times.

People have been praising your new, refreshed version. How does the love from your fans make you feel?

My fans were always there. They just wondered what happened to me and where did I disappear. I guess every individual goes through a stage in their life, where they lose focus and their way. I am glad I found my way back. I always saw my fans everywhere, and wondered ‘Why am I not getting work?’. I realised that I wasn’t taking care of myself, I was waiting for work to come to me, I didn’t go out to get work.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol arrives for the IIFA Awards of the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) festival at the Siam Niramit Theatre in Bangkok. (AFP)

Do you feel that’s where things went wrong?

Yes, I didn’t realise you have to really, really go out and move with the trends of what is happening in the new generation. Now I am working hard, transformed from what I used to look years back. I want to do my best till the day I die.

Would things have been completely different if you were a newcomer in the current times?

Things would have been different. All the kids are so prepared, even while giving interviews. For example, take Saqib (Saleem), whose with me in Race 3. I call him ‘munna’. In my time, at his age I would be nervous during the personal interviews , the Q n A’s which happened. But they have to be (prepared). Everybody wants to make it big, it’s (Bollywood) not an easy place to be. every Friday is ‘live or die’, no matter how successful you are.

Follow @htshowbiz for more