IPL 2018 | Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan’s performances from opening ceremony
Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Tammannah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez and more added glamour to the IPL opening ceremony on Saturday.bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2018 11:15 IST
The opening ceremony for Indian Premiere League 2018 on Saturday was a star-studded affair. Actors Hrthik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Tammannah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez and more welcomed viewers to the new season with stunning performances at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Hrithik dances to his hit songs, Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2 and Ae Mere Dil from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. He wore a stylish jacket with an ‘H’ studded at the back with LEDs. Check out snippets from her performance:
Varun Dhawan performed with ace choreographer and director Prabhu Deva on his song Muqabala Muqabala from Hum Se Hai Muqabala. Watch their fun performance here:
Check out Tammannh’s performance on hit Telugu songs and don’t miss her amazing entry:
TamizhanWorld⏩#Tamanaah 💟💟
Also check out images from Jacqueline’s performances:
- Gud Morning All 🌹🌹))* - Love @jacquelinef143 😘❤))*
And this final performance by everyone:
Amazing Dance Performance Of Tamannaah At Wankhede Stadium @iplt20 #iplt20 Looking Soo Sexy 😍😍 Milky Beauty Tamannaah Ur Glowing Face is Enough to Kill
In the first match of the 11th season, Chennai Super Kings make a stunning return after two years out with a thrilling one-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians with one ball left in the opening match.
