Kangana Ranaut’s team targets Kareena Kapoor, says star kids used ‘undeserving success’ to ‘turn Bollywood in to Bullywood’

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:46 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s team has hit out at Kareena Kapoor Khan for her recent comments on the nepotism and insider-outsider debate. Responding to Kareena’s comments that the audience was responsible for making or breaking a star, Kangana’s team said that her success was ‘undeserved’.

In a series of tweets, Kangana’s team accused Kareena and other star kids of using their clout to ‘turn Bollywood in to Bullywood’. “Yes Kareena ji, audience has made you all rich and famous but they didn’t know after getting undeserving success you all will turn Bollywood in to Bullywood,” they wrote.

Posing a series of questions to Kareena, Kangana’s team asked her to explain “Why your best friend asked Kangana to leave the industry? Why Sushant was banned from big production houses?” Other questions included why Kangana was branded as a ‘witch’ and Sushant was declared a ‘rapist’. “Why your ecosystem call Kangana and Sushant Bipolar?” another question read.

Kangana’s team also took a dig at Hrithik Roshan and asked Kareena, “Why your fellow nepo kid after promising marriage filed criminal cases on her?” The final question claimed that Sushant and Kangana were ‘isolated’ in Bollywood. “Why Kangana and Sushant isolated in the industry never called for any parties? No one wishes them on their film releases birthdays or successes?”

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan on nepotism debate: ‘Same people pointing fingers are making nepotistic stars’

Earlier, Kareena said in an interview that she could not have survived in Bollywood for more than two decades just because of nepotism. “The audience has made us, nobody else has made us. The same people pointing fingers, they are only making these nepotistic stars. Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao (You are going to watch the films, right? Don’t go). Nobody has forced you. So I don’t understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird,” she said.

Kareena gave the examples of outsiders such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, who made it big in Bollywood through their talent and hard work. She said that star kids such as herself and Alia Bhatt worked just as hard as outsiders.

