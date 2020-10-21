Kangana Ranaut shares pics, video from brother’s wedding, welcomes sis-in-law: ‘Thinking of her parents makes heart heavy’

bollywood

Oct 21, 2020

Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures and video from the wedding of her cousin, Karan. She also shared pictures of her outfit from the wedding.

Sharing a video from the wedding ceremony, Kangana wrote that while she felt happy about welcoming her sister-in-law into the family, it also made her sad to think about her parents. “Bless Karan and Anjali, a daughter has come to our house today, but when I think of Anjali’s parents, my heart becomes heavy. Today her house will be deserted, they cut out a part of their heart and gave it to us. Today their daughter’s room must be empty. There no bigger donation than giving away one’s daughter (kanyadaan),” Kangana wrote in her tweet.

करण और अंजली को आशीर्वाद दें, आज हमारे घर बेटी आयी है मगर जब मैं अंजली के माता पिता के बारे में सोचती हूँ तो दिल भारी हो जाता है, आज उनका घर सूना होगा, उन्होंने अपने दिल का एक हिस्सा काट कर हमें दे दिया, आज उनकी बेटी का कमरा ख़ाली हो गया होगा, कन्यादान से बढ़कर कोई दान नहीं ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rcPkq75NRP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

The actor’s fans wished the family on the happy occasion. “Congratulations to beautiful Ranaut family Like always You’re looking beautiful @KanganaTeam Your Prettty Smile Makes Me Happy,” wrote one. “Heartiest congratulations to the beautiful family and best wishes to newly wed couple..May you celebrate many many years of togetherness,” wrote another.

Kangana wore a teal-coloured lehenga to the wedding which she paired with a pearl choker. She shared glam pictures of her outfit on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kangana has shared a video from Karan’s haldi ceremony and wrote, “After Rangoli’s wedding for more than a decade there was no wedding in the family all thanks to me but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities, two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today.” Kangana’s brother Aksht is also set to get married soon.

