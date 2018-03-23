Manoj Bajpayee teams up with Tabu for Missing, film to clash with Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail. See first poster

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was recently seen in Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary, has unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film, Missing, and the film’s star cats is enough to get us hooked. A psychological thriller, Missing features Tabu and Annu Kapoor in lead roles.

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, Missing is slated to hit theatres on April 6. The film will reunite Tabu and Manoj after eight years on the silver screen. They were last seen together in Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar and Ghaath in 2010.

Sharing the poster, Manoj tweeted, “Go #MissingThisApril - Here’s the first poster of the film. In a cinema near you on 6th April, 2018. @MissingTheMovie #Tabu @annukapoor_ @Abundantia_Ent @vikramix @neerajpofficial #MukulAbhyankar #SriAdhikariBrothers @FFW_Official @ShitalBhatiaFFW @APMotionPics @RelianceEnt.”

The film is presented by Abundantia and Neeraj Pandey in association with Sri Adhikari Brothers, Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Manoj Bajpayee Productions.

Missing will clash with Irrfan Khan-starrer Blackmail.

Follow @htshowbiz for more