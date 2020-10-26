e-paper
Home / Music / Neha Kakkar’s first pic, video since wedding with Rohanpreet Singh shared by fanpages. See here

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s first photos since their wedding have been shared by their fanpages. The couple was seen greeting hotel staff and also playing fun games with the family.

music Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 17:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24.
Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are a married couple now and their first picture since the wedding has arrived online. A few fanpages of the two have been sharing a new picture which shows Neha and Rohanpreet meeting hotel staff.

In the photo, Neha wore a lime green suit and red-and-white bangles, a mark of a married woman in many North Indian cultures. Rohanpreet was seen in his usual cool and casual avatar, wearing a chunky jacket even in the 30° C weather. While the couple was seen without their masks, the hotel staff was more careful about Covid-19 precautions.

Another video also shows Neha and Rohanpreet playing post-wedding games with his family.The two took part in the fun ceremony where the bride and groom have to compete against each other to find a ring in a large pot of milk.

 

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot at a gurudwara in Delhi. Neha wore a pink and golden lehenga, while Rohanpreet wears a matching sherwani. They were seen taking pheras in the presence of their friends and family.

Reportedly, Neha and Rohanpreet registered their marriage on October 22. The wedding ceremony was followed by a reception on October 26 at The Amaltas in Mohali.

 

Earlier this month, Neha made her relationship with Rohanpreet Instagram official, as she introduced him as ‘mine’ in a post. In another post, she suggested that it was ‘love at first sight’ for them. He has also been sharing mushy posts with her.

Neha also shared a video of her first meeting with Rohanpreet’s parents. In the clip, he could be seen holding her hand tightly as they smile and talk to each other. “The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet,” she had written, sharing the video.

