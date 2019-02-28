Nobody wins a war, say Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan as they call for peace

In the midst of heightened tension between India and Pakistan, a few Bollywood celebs have spoken up for peace. Those who tweeted for peace included Soni Razdan, Swara Bhaskar and Pooja Bhatt.

Actor Soni Razdan, who recently starred in Raazi as Sahmat’s mother who marries her daughter to a Pakistani army major, put a post on Instagram saying how it was the job of artists to look where others don’t. She shared a quote by Oscar winning director Alfonso Cuaron which read: “As artists it is our job to look where others don’t. This responsibility becomes much more important in times when we are being encouraged to look away - Alfonso Cuaron.”

Swara Bhaskar, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt have all spoken against war.

Championing the cause of peace and brotherhood, actor Swara Bhaskar blasted Pakistani actor and Bigg Boss 4 participant Veena Malik for her deplorable comment of captured IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Reacting to Veena, Swara said: “Veena ji.. Shame on you & ur sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious & dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing 4 peace #sick.”

Mahesh Bhatt’s elder daughter Pooja put up a poignant note of what war does to children. She wrote: “You can’t hug your kids with nuclear arms.”

She also wrote about meeting a Vietnamese and what he had to say about India and Pakistan and the possibility of war between them. She wrote: “I was talking to someone from Vietnam and telling them about the situation back home. He looked at me with sadness and wisdom in his eyes and said ‘does India & Pakistan realise nobody wins a war?’ Who would know that more than Vietnam?”

