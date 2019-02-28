Akshay Kumar donates Rs 15 lakh to kin of jawan killed in Pulwama attack

Akshay Kumar has given Rs 15 lakh to Sundari Devi, wife of Jeet Ram Gurjar of Sundrawali village in Bharatpur, said Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deputy inspector general (DIG) Jagdish Narayan Meena. Gurjar was among the 40 CRPF troopers killed in a suicide bombing in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14.

The amount was transferred under Akshay Kumar’s trust, Bharat Ke Veer. CRPF informed the slain trooper’s family about the bank transfer.

Gurjar’s younger brother, Vikram Singh, thanked the actor for the financial help. “We are very poor. Jeet was the only earning member of the family. This help has come at a time when the family needed it the most,” he said.

He said he was preparing for competitive exams and had to look after his parents. “We don’t have a house. After Jeet’s death, the family is back to penury,” he said.

Gurjar is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. His parents – Radhey Shyam and Gopa Devi – in their 80s were also dependent on him.

Earlier, Akshay had vowed to donate Rs 5 crore via Bharat Ke Veer. On February 16, he had also tweeted asking fans to contribute too. He wrote: “#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget.We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now, donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on bharatkeveer.gov.in. There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site, pls don’t fall prey to fakes.”

#Pulwama is something we cannot & will not forget.We’re all angry & it’s time to act. So act now,donate to the martyrs of Pulwama on https://t.co/5j0vxsSt7f There’s no better way to pay homage to them & show your support.This is the only official site,pls don’t fall prey to fakes pic.twitter.com/sYruUtzgKY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2019

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 11:14 IST