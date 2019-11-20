Nupur Sanon on making her debut opposite Akshay Kumar: ‘I feared someone would cancel the project’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:58 IST

Nupur Sanon had a dream debut with her music video, Filhall, where she features opposite Akshay Kumar. Nupur is the sister of actor Kriti Sanon. She has said she was scared to act in front of a star like Akshay and thought someone would cancel the project if she is not able to pull it off.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Nupur said, “It was my first time acting and I was acting in front of such a big star. So, aapko lagta hai na..(so you feel) that person is so experienced and you are coming from nothing. So whether you will be able to, match to bahut door ki baat hai (matching is a different game altogether) ...whether you will even be able to pull off. Mujhe to lag raha tha koi cancel na kar de (I feared someone would cancel the project).”

However, she added that Akshay ensured all her fears melted away. “Thoda dar lagta hai as a newcomer. Wo darr sirf first scene tak tha. Second scene tak sir mujhe bahut hasa chuke they (I was scared, as a newcomer but it was only till we shot the first scene. By the second scene, Akshay sir had made me laugh a lot). Then I understood his vibe is really nice, he is very warm and I am gonna have a good time.”

Asked about taking up a Bollywood project, Nupur had recently said, “Hopefully soon. I am glad that I took my time to do my first music video because I never ever dreamt that I would work with superstar Akshay Kumar in my very first project. I am going to wait for right opportunities. I am in talks with a few people but I haven’t signed anything as of now. A lot of people approached me after seeing the music video but I want to take things easy. This career for me is about longevity. I am in no hurry but I just want to be there for the longest time.”

