Is Rishi Kapoor as angry in real life as on social media? Emraan Hashmi says ‘Far from it, he is a sweetheart’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:27 IST

Actor Emraan Hashmi has opened up about The Body co-star Rishi Kapoor, his angry outbursts on social media and his recent cancer treatment. Emraan has said that he had full faith that the veteran actor would recover as he is “strong”. Emraan added that he had also seen similar tragedy in his own family.

Speaking with Mid Day in an interview, Emraan said, “I was in touch with Rishiji during his treatment. So, I knew it would take some time. I have had a similar tragedy in my family, although the cancer was different. I knew it was treatable, more so because Rishiji was strong. The makers patiently waited for him. It wasn’t like anyone was thinking about the delay. Money was riding on the project, but everyone was forthcoming.”

Rishi was diagnosed with cancer last year and left for the US in September. He stayed there for around eleven months and got treated there.

Asked if Rishi is as angry on set as he is on social media, Emraan said, “Far from it. I had the same perception based on his Twitter [feed], but he is a sweetheart.”

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, The Body, is scheduled for release on December 13. It also features Sobhita Dhulipala. Talking about the film, Emraan recently told IANS, “It is a very interesting situation that my character stuck in. He is a professor who is married to a rich girl. After the death of his wife, he is the key suspect. Usually, in a murder case, the police call people who are closest to the victim’s family. In this situation, since he is having an affair with another woman, things worsen. He is constantly tried to get out of the situation but as the body is missing, the investigating officer assumes that it has been done to keep the process of the autopsy under wraps, since it could unveil the cause of death.”

