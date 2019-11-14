e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

Rishi Kapoor shares throwback image with Nargis and Raj Kapoor sipping cola

Rishi Kapoor shared a throwback picture of his father Raj Kapoor and Nargis with cola bottles. It came after Rishi’s photo as a child with Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor shared by the veteran actor.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rishi Kapoor and Nargis in a throwback picture shared by Rishi Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor and Nargis in a throwback picture shared by Rishi Kapoor.
         

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has shared a picture of his father Raj Kapoor where the latter is seen sipping cola with Nargis. Sharing the picture, Rishi tweeted, “Another generation with Coca Cola!”

In the image, Raj is seen in a white shirt and Nargis wears a matching white sari. It looks like an ad as both actors are seen showing off the cola bottles. While Nargis is just holding up the bottle, Raj is even pointing towards his bottle.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rishi shared a childhood photograph of himself with brothers Anil and Boney Kapoor. Rishi shared the throwback black-and-white picture of himself along with Anil and Boney among many others sipping on cola. He called it the “original Coca Cola advertisement”. “Original Coca Cola advertisement. Boney Kapoor, Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor(photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed),” Rishi captioned the image.  

Also read: Dabangg 3 song Hud Hud: Salman Khan channels inner Drogon, flexes butt in his most over-the-top song yet. Watch

A few years ago, Rishi had talked about the idea of making a biopic on Raj Kapoor. “We don’t want to do anything that would upset any family in the film industry. You can’t make a biopic and not say things that happened other than work.There were relationships which I have said it in my book, you can’t deny it at all, so why make it at all. I don’t want to hurt anybody’s emotions or stir up hornet’s nest, we don’t want to sensationalise. We want the younger generation to know the real Raj Kapoor through his biopic,” Rishi had said.

Recently, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor went for a vacation in Italy and she shared several pictures as they strolled on the busy streets of Naples.

In September, Rishi returned to India after undergoing medical treatment in New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in September last year and stayed in the US for about 11 months.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News