Rishi Kapoor shares throwback image with Nargis and Raj Kapoor sipping cola

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:03 IST

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has shared a picture of his father Raj Kapoor where the latter is seen sipping cola with Nargis. Sharing the picture, Rishi tweeted, “Another generation with Coca Cola!”

In the image, Raj is seen in a white shirt and Nargis wears a matching white sari. It looks like an ad as both actors are seen showing off the cola bottles. While Nargis is just holding up the bottle, Raj is even pointing towards his bottle.

Another generation with Coca Cola! pic.twitter.com/WOGPLgEfl7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 14, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Rishi shared a childhood photograph of himself with brothers Anil and Boney Kapoor. Rishi shared the throwback black-and-white picture of himself along with Anil and Boney among many others sipping on cola. He called it the “original Coca Cola advertisement”. “Original Coca Cola advertisement. Boney Kapoor, Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor(photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed),” Rishi captioned the image.

Original "Coca Cola" advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed) pic.twitter.com/RXIEUxCAlp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 13, 2019

A few years ago, Rishi had talked about the idea of making a biopic on Raj Kapoor. “We don’t want to do anything that would upset any family in the film industry. You can’t make a biopic and not say things that happened other than work.There were relationships which I have said it in my book, you can’t deny it at all, so why make it at all. I don’t want to hurt anybody’s emotions or stir up hornet’s nest, we don’t want to sensationalise. We want the younger generation to know the real Raj Kapoor through his biopic,” Rishi had said.

Recently, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor went for a vacation in Italy and she shared several pictures as they strolled on the busy streets of Naples.

In September, Rishi returned to India after undergoing medical treatment in New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in September last year and stayed in the US for about 11 months.

(With IANS inputs)

