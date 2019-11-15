The Body trailer: Rishi Kapoor returns with a gripping but predictable murder mystery

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor is back in yet another interesting role — that of a police officer in a crime thriller, The Body. The trailer of the film starring Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika, known for her work in south Indian films, is out and promises a decent dose of thrill and suspense though the story looks predictable.

The Body revolves around a police officer’s search for a body gone missing from a morgue. Emraan plays a professer and the director of a laboratory, run by his wife Maya (Sobhita). He finds himself the prime suspect after Maya is believed to be murdered but her body disappears from the mortuary. Emraan’s character has been cheating his wife with another woman, played by Vedhika. Investigating the case is an ageing police officer, played by Rishi Kapoor.

The last scene in the trailer makes the utmost impact as Emraan tries to flush a piece of paper with ‘I love you jaan’ written over it. However, since there is no water to flush it out as the police comes looking for him, he takes out the paper from the toilet and swallows it.

The film has been made under the banner of Viacom18 Studios & Azure Entertainment. It is scheduled to release on December 13.

The Body is based on the 2012 Spanish film by the same name. The film marks the debut of Malayalam filmmaker, Jeethu Joseph in Bollywood. He’s best known for Mohanlal-starrer, Drishyam, which was remade in four Indian languages and is one of the top two grossing Malayalam feature films of all time.

Rishi was last seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka which released in July this year. He returned after his cancer treatment in New York in September and is expected to resume work soon. Emraan and Sobhita recently featured in the web series, Bard of Blood, produced by Shah Rukh Khan for Netflix.

