Rishi Kapoor shares childhood pic enjoying cola with friends. Can you spot Anil Kapoor?

bollywood

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:40 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor has shared such an old picture, it will leave you scratching your head, trying to recognise who is who. In the picture, Rishi appears to be around 10 years old, at a birthday party with his friends.

The whole group, including brothers Boney and Anil Kapoor, is seen enjoying soft drinks while wearing party hats. A mischievous Rishi is even seen whacking a friend’s hand, or trying to snatch something from him. “Original Coca Cola advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor (photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed),” he wrote with a tweet.

Original "Coca Cola" advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed) pic.twitter.com/RXIEUxCAlp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 13, 2019

Rishi’s fans loved seeing this glimpse into his childhood. “Awesome Rishiji.. its one of rare collections, keep posting few more for our consumption ...... U are really awesome,” wrote one fan. “U were so babloo.. mashAllah. my nephew resembles you alot and i call him rishi kapoor at times,” wrote another. One fan even compared Rishi’s adorable looks as a child to his niece Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur. “Sir you would have given #TaimurAliKhan run for his money had you born in recent times,” they wrote.

Premiere of Doosara Aadmi. pic.twitter.com/kzyhqZtg5S — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 14, 2019

The actor recently celebrated the 42nd anniversary of his film Doosara Aadmi. The veteran actor, who recently returned to India after 11 months of cancer treatment in New York City, shared a monochrome picture which is from the premiere of the film. The click has some legendary personalities posing together. In the old snap, one can spot a young Yash Chopra with lead actor Rishi and director of the film Ramesh Talwar. “Premiere of Doosara Aadmi,” Rishi captioned the picture on Twitter.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan says ‘if 7 photographers standing outside the gym didn’t greet you, it worries you more’

The story of the iconic film revolved around Nisha (Raakhee), an advertising industry professional, who becomes a recluse after the tragic death of her boyfriend, Shashi Saigal (Shashi Kapoor). Years later, Karan Saxena (Rishi) offers her employment with his advertising agency and she accepts. She realises that Karan, who recently married Timsy (Neetu Singh), reminds her of Shashi.

The film hit screens on 14 October 1977. The verified page of Yash Raj Films shared the poster of the film to celebrate the milestone. “A classic tale that is beyond just a love story,” the page captioned the poster.

Follow @htshowbiz for more