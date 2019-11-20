Tamannaah Bhatia meets her idol Karisma Kapoor on a flight, calls her dance of envy ‘best dance-off in Indian cinema’

bollywood

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia was elated to meet Karisma Kapoor on a flight and has called the Fiza star her idol. She added that for her, Karisma and Madhuri Dixit’s dance-off in Dil Toh Pagal Hai remains the most iconic one in Indian cinema.

Sharing a picture from the flight, Tamannaah wrote a long and emotional note. “So happy to have met someone who I have idolised since forever, the dance of envy ( Dil toh paagal hain )is still the most iconic dance faceoff in Indian cinema for me . Dearest @therealkarismakapoor Interacting with you on board this flight was such a pleasant experience, your warmth is infectious , will always cherish this meeting.” Karisma was quick to respond with a heart emoji.

Karisma featured as a dancer in Dil Toh Pagal Hai alongside Madhuri and Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Yash Chopra, the 1997 hit film had Shah Rukh and Madhuri paired together while Karisma’s character added the third angle to the love triangle of the story. The dance of envy, a musical piece in the film, features Karisma and Madhuri in a dance-off inside an empty auditorium hall.

Tamannaah was recently seen in Sundr C’s Action alongside Vishal. She will also appear in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan. She also has the Tamil remake of Mahi V Raghav’s Anando Brahma and the Telugu remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen in her kitty.

Talking about her latest film, Action, Tamannah recently said, “When my manager told me about this project, I immediately asked him to go ahead and commit because I didn’t want to miss doing an action film. Even though Baahubali had action, what you see in this film is urban, high-octane action. For a long time, it’s been my desire to do a full-length action film and this project couldn’t have come at a better time.”

