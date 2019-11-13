Tamannaah on Action: It’s been my desire to do a high-octane action flick

regional-movies

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia says she fulfilled her long-time desire to work in a full-length action film with this week’s Tamil release Action, which stars Vishal in the lead role.

In a media interaction, Tamannaah opened up about why Action is a very special film in her career. She said that she’s been on the lookout to star in an out-and-out-and action film for a long time. “When my manager told me about this project, I immediately asked him to go ahead and commit because I didn’t want to miss doing an action film. Even though Baahubali had action, what you see in this film is urban, high-octane action. For a long time, it’s been my desire to do a full-length action film and this project couldn’t have come at a better time,” Tamannaah said.

In Action, both Vishal and Tamannaah have performed stunts sans body doubles. “I spent most time on the sets of Action being attached to a rope. We had so much of action to shoot. I had lot of action scenes to shoot with Vishal and it was such an exhilarating experience. There’s one action sequence involving a bike. I held on to Vishal so tightly because I was worried I might fall off the bike,” she added.

Produced by Trident Arts on a budget of Rs 65 crore, the film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles, and is directed by Sundar C.

It was on the sets of this film that Vishal was injured while shooting for a chase sequence. The accident occurred while Vishal was filming an action-packed chase sequence involving a four-wheeler bike in Cappadocia, Turkey.

Vishal was thrown off the bike when he took an unexpected turn, much to the shock of the entire team. Following the accident, Vishal had to be immediately rushed to the hospital where he had to be treated for an injury on his leg.

