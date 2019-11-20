Kevin Hart announces Netflix documentary series on himself, Don’t F**k This Up

tv

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart, who is recovering from a fatal car accident revealed on Tuesday that he is dropping a new documentary series on Netflix. The 40-year-old Jumanji star said that the six-part series titled Don’t F**k This Up, is slated to debut on the streaming service, December 27.

The docu-series “reflects on the events that have shaped his life, making him into the person he is today. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at Kevin’s day-to-day life as he deals with the fallout from the Oscar controversy, his marriage, and his growing career,” according to a press release obtained by Vulture, as cited by Fox News.

The documentary will also include interviews from Hart’s friends and family, stand-up footage, video from his childhood, and commentary from him.

“It’s as real, as raw, as transparent as you can be. It’s something that I think people need to see. “I’m always looking for ways to improve and progress, and this documentary was one of those ways that I felt put me in a position to do just that,” the actor said on social media.

