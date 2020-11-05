Poonam Pandey detained by Goa Police in obscene video case, two cops suspended

bollywood

Poonam Pandey was detained by Goa Police on Thursday for allegedly trespassing into a government property and shooting an obscene video in the coastal state. Two policemen were also suspended after several citizens of Canacona town in South Goa district alleged misuse of government machinery for the shoot.

Poonam, who was staying at a five-star hotel at Sinquerim in North Goa, was detained by a Calangute police team in the afternoon and later handed over to the Canacona police, an official said. The model-actor was "detained for questioning," Superintendent of Police (South) Pankaj Kumar Singh told PTI.

A case was registered against her on Wednesday, for obscenity during the shoot at the Chapoli dam in Canacona town, following a complaint by the state water resources department, which manages the dam.

On Thursday, several residents of Canacona called for a shutdown in the town while demanding action against police officials who allegedly provided protection to the actor and the crew members for the shoot.

The SP later said police inspector Tukaram Chavan and a constable were placed under suspension, pending inquiry by the state Home department. Asked why the two policemen were suspended, he said details would be revealed only after the inquiry.

The state water resources department on Tuesday filed a police complaint accusing "unknown persons" of trespassing in its property, shooting and circulating an obscene video.

Durgadas Kamat, vice president and spokesperson, Goa Forward Party demanded the resignation of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant and Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues. “Video of Poonam Pandey has gone viral in Goa. The video was shot at Chapoli Dam in Canacona. The area is highly secured and is the property of the Water Resource Department, Goa government. Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) normally issued permission for the shoot in Goa. The Chief Minister is the chairman of the ESG. The BJP government led by Pramod Sawant is promoting Goa as porn destination which is bringing bad name to the state,” Kamat told ANI.

Poonam was in Goa for her honeymoon with Sam Bombay. Poonam and Sam got married in September, shortly after which Poonam filed a police complaint against him for physically abusing her on their honeymoon. While she first said that she would never go back to him, they patched up a couple of days later.

