e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rajeev Khandelwal says role in upcoming play is an ode to his father

Rajeev Khandelwal says role in upcoming play is an ode to his father

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says his role in his debut play Court Martial is an ode to his father.

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 21:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Rajeev Khandelwal will appear in Court Martial.
Rajeev Khandelwal will appear in Court Martial.
         

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says his role in his debut play Court Martial is an ode to his father.

"Growing up in an army family, I've always seen my father and brother proudly don their uniforms and it's no news to people that I also had aspirations to join the army," Rajeev said.

"In my career, I've played characters in uniforms before and I decided to keep this one of Capt. Bikash Roy. My role in Court Martial I'd like to believe is an ode to my father," he added.

The Zee Theatre teleplay Court Martial follows the unusual trial of a junior-ranked armyman convicted of murdering his senior officer. Rajeev plays the role of Bikash Roy, an extremely sharp defence lawyer who goes deep into the shocking truth behind the assault.

Also read: Rajeev Khandelwal says casting couch is not rape: ‘The one who gives in is equally responsible’

Written by Swadesh Deepak, the play also stars Govind Pandey, Bhagwan Tiwari, Saksham Dayma and Swapnil Kotiwar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 7,628
Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 7,628
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
Apple Watch turns 5: Five things we bet you didn’t know
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news