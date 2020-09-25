Ranveer Singh requests to be present at NCB office during Deepika Padukone’s questioning, cites her ‘anxiety’ issue: report

bollywood

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:40 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh has requested Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to be granted permission to be present in their office premises as wife Deepika Padukone is questioned by the NCB on Saturday. He added that his wife sometimes suffers from anxiety issues.

Deepika, accompanied by her husband Ranveer, returned from Goa on Thursday. She along with other actors from Bollywood, including Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, has been summoned by the NCB over alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood. Deepika, who was in Goa to shoot for Shakun Batra’s next, along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, returned to Mumbai on Thursday with Ranveer.

A Republic TV report, quoting a source, said that Ranveer has submitted an application to the NCB, stating that Deepika sometimes suffers from anxiety and panic attacks and hence he should be granted permission to be with her. The application added him as saying that as he is a ‘law-abiding citizen’, he understood that he couldn’t be present during her questioning session but had requested to be present in the NCB office.

Deepika is slated to appear before the NCB in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case on Saturday. Rakul and Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash will join the investigation on Friday, an NCB official had said.

The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation. According to an NCB official, the 34-year-old actor had earlier acknowledged the summons sent by the central agency.

Prakash’s WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one ‘D’ and central agency wanted to find out who this person was, NCB sources had said earlier.

(With PTI inputs)

