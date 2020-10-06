Rhea Kapoor wishes ‘love of her life’ Karan Boolani on birthday, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor share pics

bollywood

The Kapoor family is sharing sweet wishes for birthday boy Karan Boolani. Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have all wished Karan through social media posts on Tuesday. Rhea and Karan have been dating since a few years and she appears to have finally made it official with her Instagram post.

Sharing a few picture of Karan with her and her family, Rhea wrote, “Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman.”

Sonam wrote, “Birthday boy! Have a kick-ass day, Karan. Hope there’s nothing in this world that can stop you from achieving your goals! Can’t wait to celebrate with you soon… love youu.” Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Watching you grow into a visionary director & an incredible human being has been so heartwarming! We’re lucky to call you family! Don’t let the world change you because you’re pretty amazing as you are!”

Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja also shared a bunch of pictures from their double dates with Karan and Rhea in Rome. Sunita Kapoor wrote, “Happy happy birthday beta, wishing you all gods abundance .. love you , have the best year ever.”

Karan is a director and producer who has worked on Selection Day and 24, starring Anil Kapoor. He often makes appearances on Rhea and Sonam’s Insta pages during family get-togethers and overseas trips.

