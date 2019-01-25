 Romeo Akbar Walter teaser: On Republic Day eve, John Abraham offers another patriotic treat. Watch video
Romeo Akbar Walter teaser showcases John Abraham in his various avatars as he turns a spy. RAW releases in April.

Updated: Jan 25, 2019 19:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
John Abraham,John Abraham RAW,RAW
RAW teaser has John Abraham putting on different faces for one reason alone -- protect his country.

John Abraham on Friday unveiled the first teaser for his upcoming film, RAW - Romeo Akbar Walter, a spy thriller said to be based on a true story. The teaser begins with a mother telling her son about the family going to watch the Republic Day parade and how he was the most patriotic of them all. It then showcases John putting on various faces as he spies for his country.

Watch RAW teaser

John will play multiple roles in the film, and the actor has built up to the teaser’s release by sharing three posters showing his characters. Each of the three posters also teases various other disguises John will adopt in the film. The first, featuring Romeo, shows John as a man, smoking a cigarette, wearing a ‘70-style hairdo. The second, of Akbar, shows John with a beard and short hair. The third one shows Walter, a dapper looking man with a moustache.

RAW was initially meant to star actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and is said to be inspired by true events. Apart from John Abraham, the film will also see Mouni Roy and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Robbie Grewal and is scheduled for an April 12 release.

John recently delivered one of the biggest solo hits of his career, Satyameva Jayate, and will also be seen in Batla House in 2019.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 19:55 IST

