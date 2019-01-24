John Abraham reveals two looks from Romeo Akbar Walter, teaser coming Friday
John Abraham has debuted two new looks for Romeo Akbar Walter, an upcoming spy thriller.bollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2019 15:50 IST
John Abraham has shared his new look from the upcoming film RAW, on social media. The poster of the film Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) shows John staring intently, wearing a checked shirt and cardigan. A cigarette can be seen dangling from his lips as.
Apart from the main photo, the actor can be seen sporting different looks across the poster. He captioned the post, "One man. Many faces. One mission - to protect his country. Presenting ‘Romeo’ from #RAW, based on the true story of a patriot. #RAWRomeo."
One man. Many faces. One mission - to protect his country. Presenting ‘Romeo’ from #RAW, based on the true story of a patriot. #RAWRomeo @Roymouni @bindasbhidu @sikandarkher @RomeoAkbarWaltr @Viacom18Movies @KytaProductions @VAFilmCompany @redicefilms @ajay0701 #DheerajWadhwan pic.twitter.com/viMhRXtbld— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 23, 2019
His mission to protect the nation is now his obsession. Presenting ‘Akbar’ from #RAW, based on the true story of a patriot. Teaser out tomorrow. #RAWAkbar @Roymouni @bindasbhidu @sikandarkher @RomeoAkbarWaltr pic.twitter.com/VpPCOWq6oR— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 24, 2019
RAW is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and is said to be inspired by true events. Apart from John Abraham, the film will also see Mouni Roy and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles.
Also read: Batla House first look: John Abraham film to release on Independence Day, to clash with Brahmastra
Being directed by Robbie Grewal, this is John Abraham's second collaboration with producer AjayKapoor after Parmanu and is set to release on April 12.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jan 24, 2019 15:49 IST