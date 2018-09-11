John Abraham on doing Sarfarosh 2: Aamir is someone I am deeply fond of, I’m a big fan

Actor John Abraham is on a roll, as far as the year 2018 is concerned. After Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate is doing well at the box office. Busier than ever, John takes time out for a quick chat about Sarfarosh 2, a (possible) Dostana sequel, and whether he would ever make a biopic.

How did the Sarfarosh (1999) sequel come into being? Did you chat with Aamir about this?

John (Matthew Matthan, director) met me and said, ‘Hey, I need a younger character for Sarfarosh 2. Are you interested in doing it?’ I was more than happy, and then I decided to produce it, too. I had a lot of faith in John. However, I didn’t chat with Aamir. John and he have been talking. I am sure he’s got Aamir’s blessings to do this. Aamir is someone I am deeply fond of, and I’m a big fan of his. It’s an honour to be stepping into a role that has such a big history.

Talking about sequels, fans have been eagerly waiting for one to your film Dostana (2008), also starring Abhishek Bachchan. Any development on that front?

Karan Johar is a fantastic producer, and being very honest, as his close friend, I will always wish him well. If there’s any producer who’s equipped to carry on the series, it’s him because it was his film, and he has every right to do what he wants to do with it. It’s not in my place to say whether a part two should be made.

Would you want to reprise your role if the film ever gets a sequel, or, as rumours have recently suggested, see someone new step into your shoes?

I don’t know about reprising. If it’s true that he’s making it with newcomers, then I wish him all the best. [But] I think those yellow trunks were really special (laughs).

John in a still from the 2008 film Dostana, with Abhishek Bachchan.

Biopics are all the rage nowadays. Are you planning to attempt one too?

Everybody tells me that this is the trend, which is exactly the reason I am not doing it. I don’t necessarily need to do what’s trending at this point of time.

On whose life would you want a biopic — if you ever get interested in making one?

I would want it to be on the life of a common man. I want to tell his story. Most of my films have been about unsung heroes like scientists and engineers, who are the true heroes of this nation. I wouldn’t capitalise on someone’s stardom and name to do a biopic.

What if someone gets interested in making a biopic on you?

I am not worthy of it. At this point of time, I have got so much to do. Before someone possibly makes that mistake, I am happy living my life.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 17:39 IST