Batla House first look: John Abraham film to release on Independence Day, to clash with Brahmastra

Bollywood star John Abraham, who is all set to play a policeman in Batla House, has shared the first look from the film. The 45-year-old took to social media to share the poster in which he can be seen wearing the police uniform, but his face is not visible. The name on his badge reads ‘Sanjay Kumar’. The image is superimposed with various clippings like ‘Controversial Cop’, ‘Convict Dilshad Ahmed Gets Life Term’, among others.

John write with the photo, “Encounters: 70 Cases: 33 Convictions: 22 Gallantry Awards: 9 Accusations: 1 “When everything you’ve achieved could be wiped out in that one moment.” The story of India’s Most Decorated/Controversial Cop.”

“Every story has two points of view. One WRONG. The other RIGHT. But what if the lines are blurred? Very very blurred!” the Parmanu star wrote in an earlier tweet.

The film is based on Batla House encounter, officially known as Operation Batla House. The incident took place on September 19, 2008, against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi.

The movie will be helmed by Nikkhil Advani of Airlift fame and written by Ritesh Shah of Pink fame. Nikkhil had previously directed John in Salaam-E-Ishq. Batla House is expected to go on floors in November. The film releases on August 15 next year when it will clash with Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China and Ranbir Kapoor’s ambitious Brahmastra.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 17:54 IST