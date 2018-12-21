Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, wife Gauri join him for Zero screening. See pics

It was a busy day for actor Shah Rukh Khan whose film Zero released on December 21. The actor hosted a special screening of the film a day before its release. He was earlier seen at son AbRam’s annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani school during the day and looked tired at the screening. Also spotted at the movie theatre was Shah Rukh’s elder son Aryan and wife Gauri Khan who came to watch the film.

During the day, Shah Rukh was spotted with AbRam to attend his annual day function. Both the father-son duo were spotted in sweatshirts and denims as they arrived together for the event.

Zero stars Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man called Bauaa Singh who hails from Meerut and is looking for a bride. Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is also seen in the film as his close friend Guddu. Anushka Sharma plays Aafia, a wheelchair bound NASA scientist who has cerebral palsy while Katrina Kaif plays an alcoholic superstar called Babita Kumari in the film.

Abhay Deol also has a special role in the film and features in the song Heer Badnaam as her love interest. Katrina has two dance numbers in the film – Heer Badnaam and Husn Parcham. A special romantic number ‘Mere Naam Tu’ picturised on Shah Rukh and Anushka is also a part of the film. Salman Khan has also performed a special dance number with Shah Rukh in the song Issaqbaazi.

Late actor Sridevi also has a cameo in the film besides special appearances by Kajol, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and many others. While the critics have given a mixed response to the film, the trade analysts sound positive about it. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi has said, “It has Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Anushka, Katrina…what else can you ask for! It has all the elements that take to make a blockbuster. More importantly, the trailer has really connected very well with the people. The anticipation around it is huge. It’s been a while since any big Hindi movie did great business. There is a huge audience waiting for an entertainer.”

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 12:55 IST