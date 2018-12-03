Simmba trailer: Ranveer Singh brings fire and fury as Ajay Devgn makes smashing cameo. Watch here

Stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, along with director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar, launched the first trailer for the upcoming action film Simmba, at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

The trailer opens with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham from Shetty’s other film franchise, and introducing Ranveer’s character. Ranveer Singh plays Sangram Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He is shown as a local hoodlum in the beginning, but transforms into a more responsible person as the trailer progresses. When woman he treats as his sister is killed, Bhalerao takes it upon himself to bring down the rapists who murdered her.

Watch the trailer here

Ranveer Singh had earlier termed Simmba a complete entertainer and his biggest film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “It has been a mind, soul enhancing experience. Rohit sir is the king of the genre. I am growing as an artiste. It is not easy to be performing, acting in mainstream films as there is comedy, drama, action, etc. It is my biggest film and I am very excited about it. It is going to be a full on family entertainer and I want to be part of films like this in future.”

Ranveer was seen with the Simmba team at his wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday. Ranveer married Deepika Padukone in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15 and celebrated it with three wedding receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru. This is Ranveer’s first release after his marriage.

Simmba will release on December 28. The actor will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in which he plays a street rapper and Kabir Khan’s 83, in which he is essaying Kapil Dev’s role; the film is based on the underdog Indian cricket team winning the Cricket World Cup in 1983.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 12:54 IST