Simmba trailer launch LIVE updates: Ranveer Singh returns to work after wedding, see pic

Stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan will unveil the first trailer for their upcoming action film, Simmba. The film’s director, Rohit Shetty, producer Karan Johar and the COO of Reliance Entertainment, Shibashish Sarkar, will also be present at the trailer launch, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Monday.

Aside from a few social media pictures and videos, not much has been revealed about Simmba, due for release on December 28. Ranveer and Rohit have briefly worked together on a commercial, and Ranveer has said in the past that it has been his dream to be a ‘hero’ in a Rohit Shetty film.

Ranveer recently celebrated his post-wedding reception parties with wife Deepika Padukone, and will soon be seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, a drama about the underground Mumbai rap scene.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates from the Simmba trailer launch...

12:20pm IST Ranveer Singh arrives for Simmba trailer launch Ranveer Singh is here for the trailer launch of Simmba. He met the present media for a quick photo op before entering for the event. Ranveer Singh at Simmba trailer launch event.





12:00 pm IST New posters released ahead of Simmba trailer launch Dharma Productions and Reliance Entertainment on Monday shared new posters of Simmba, minutes ahead of its trailer launch in Mumbai. You can check out all the posters here. #Simmba Some more Massy posters

PS- my fav is first one pic.twitter.com/YdW4h2kzOu — Ranveer King || SIMMBA (@ranveerhero) December 3, 2018



