Before Simmba trailer, here are all the posters of Ranveer Singh film

Before Simmba trailer release, check out all the posters of Ranveer Singh’s film.

bollywood Updated: Dec 03, 2018 11:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Simmba,Ranveer Singh,Sara Ali Khan
Simmba trailer: Ranveer Singh film’s new posters are out.

A remake of Jr NTR-starrer Temper, Simmba has Ranveer Singh in his element as he returns as a no-nonsense cop, Sangram Bhalerao. An out and out Rohit Shetty entertainer, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn in a cameo. This will be Sara’s second release in the same month after she debuts with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

Rohit had earlier said that Temper and Simmba are very different films, “Though the movie is based on Temper, there are merely a few plot points which are similar. It’s an entirely new story. It is my best written film till date.”

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 11:38 IST

