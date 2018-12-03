Before Simmba trailer, here are all the posters of Ranveer Singh film
A remake of Jr NTR-starrer Temper, Simmba has Ranveer Singh in his element as he returns as a no-nonsense cop, Sangram Bhalerao. An out and out Rohit Shetty entertainer, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn in a cameo. This will be Sara’s second release in the same month after she debuts with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.
Rohit had earlier said that Temper and Simmba are very different films, “Though the movie is based on Temper, there are merely a few plot points which are similar. It’s an entirely new story. It is my best written film till date.”
Trailer is out TOMORROW!!!! The mega combo of ROHIT SHETTY and RANVEER SINGH!!!!! @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/FS9kRmtShv— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 2, 2018
Aa raha hai #Simmba. 2 days to go for #SimmbaTrailer @RanveerOfficial #SaraAliKhan @SonuSood #RohitShetty @karanjohar @rspicturez @DharmaMovies @SimmbaTheFilm pic.twitter.com/YLNDkahtpU— Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) December 1, 2018
Some awesome posters of #Simmba have been dropped today pic.twitter.com/k7IOskaRpz— Ranveer King || SIMMBA (@ranveerhero) December 3, 2018
