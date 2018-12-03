Before Simmba trailer, here are all the posters of Ranveer Singh film

A remake of Jr NTR-starrer Temper, Simmba has Ranveer Singh in his element as he returns as a no-nonsense cop, Sangram Bhalerao. An out and out Rohit Shetty entertainer, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn in a cameo. This will be Sara’s second release in the same month after she debuts with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath.

Rohit had earlier said that Temper and Simmba are very different films, “Though the movie is based on Temper, there are merely a few plot points which are similar. It’s an entirely new story. It is my best written film till date.”

Some awesome posters of #Simmba have been dropped today pic.twitter.com/k7IOskaRpz — Ranveer King || SIMMBA (@ranveerhero) December 3, 2018

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 11:38 IST