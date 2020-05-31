e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood gets ‘urgent’ request from a child: ‘Papa’s asking if you can send mumma to nani house?’

Sonu Sood gets ‘urgent’ request from a child: ‘Papa’s asking if you can send mumma to nani house?’

Sonu Sood accepted that the latest request from a little girl is truly challenging. Read on to see the hilarious exchange.

bollywood Updated: May 31, 2020 12:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sonu Sood has replied to another hilarious request.
Sonu Sood has replied to another hilarious request.
         

Actor Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of relief efforts as he sends migrants to their homes amid coronavirus pandemic. The actor has received accolades from politicians, celebs and common people alike and has also fielded some bizarre requests on social media with aplomb and humour.

After being asked if he can help people visit a beauty parlour and a liquor shop, he now got a request from a little girl who seems to be speaking on her father’s behalf. “Sonu Uncle... I’ve heard you are sending people home. So, Papa is asking, will you be able to send Mumma to Nani house? Let me know,” the child winks as she ends her video message.

 

The video was shared with the caption, “Very Very Urgent Demand @SonuSood ,So Kindly Notice And Please Fulfill The Same !!!!” Replying in the same vein, Sonu wrote, “Now this is something very challenging. Will try my best.”

Sonu’s help to the migrants has turned him into a hero. The actor’s fans on social media recently unearthed a picture of his old train pass from 20 years ago, when he himself would travel by trains for Rs 420.

“One who has struggled in life can understand another person’s pain. Sonu Sood once would travel the local train with a pass worth Rs 420,” read the tweet. Sonu retweeted it and wrote, “Life is a full circle.”

The 46-year-old actor, known largely for playing villains in films like Simmba and Dabangg, is being hailed as a real-life hero. Pictures of Sonu waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet since early May.

top news
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi talks about migrants, caution and Yoga
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
Maha govt may announce lockdown relaxations today. Here’s what to expect
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 30: Here’s what you can and can’t do now
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 30: Here’s what you can and can’t do now
LIVE: Delhi seeks Rs 5,000 crore assistance from Centre
LIVE: Delhi seeks Rs 5,000 crore assistance from Centre
‘I can’t breathe’ protests heat up as curfews imposed in several US cities
‘I can’t breathe’ protests heat up as curfews imposed in several US cities
Man injured, 2 houses damaged in J&K’s Mendhar in Pak shelling
Man injured, 2 houses damaged in J&K’s Mendhar in Pak shelling
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Rain, thunderstorm bring relief to Delhi; heatwave unlikely for a week: IMD
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
Lockdown 5 or Reopen 1? E-passes, curfew, malls, bars: New rules explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In