Home / Bollywood / Woman asks Sonu Sood to help reach beauty parlour, his hilarious reply has Twitter laughing out loud

Woman asks Sonu Sood to help reach beauty parlour, his hilarious reply has Twitter laughing out loud

Sonu Sood had a funny response when a woman jokingly asked for his help in reaching the beauty parlour. See it here.

bollywood Updated: May 28, 2020 16:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood has been helping out stranded migrants in Mumbai.
Sonu Sood has been helping out stranded migrants in Mumbai.
         

Sonu Sood has become a messiah for stranded migrants in Mumbai by arranging buses for them to travel back to their respective hometowns. He has even launched a toll-free helpline through which one can reach out to his team for help.

Even as Sonu has been flooded with messages from migrants, some fans made funny requests to him. One Twitter user said that she has not been to a parlour in two-and-a-half months and jokingly asked the actor to help her reach one.

“@SonuSood can u pls help me 2 and half months se mene parlour nahi visit kiya, pls help me muje salon pohcha dijiye (I have not visited a parlour for two-and-a-half months, please help me reach a salon). just kidding u r a real hero (nayak) god bless u,” she wrote.

Sonu’s hilarious response has netizens in splits. “Salon jaa kar kya karoge? Salon wale ko toh main uske gaon chhod ke aa gaya. Uske peeche-peeche uske gaon jaana hai toh bolo (What will you go to the salon for? I have sent the salon employees to their villages. If you want to follow them to their village, let me know),” he quipped. His tweet has got more than 25,000 likes.

Hindustantimes

Also see: Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri shares rare photo with onscreen brother Arun Govil, fans hail the Ram-Lakshman duo

Recently, a Twitter user asked Sonu to help him reach a liquor shop. “Bhai main theke se ghar tak toh pahucha sakta hoon, zaroorat pade to bol dena (Brother, I can help you reach home from the liquor shop, let me know if you need help with that),” was the actor’s funny response.

Talking about his humanitarian gestures, Sonu told Hindustan Times in a recent interview, “It has been an extremely emotional journey for me, as my heart pains to see these migrants staying away from their homes and trying to walk all the way home. I will continue sending migrants home until the last migrant reunites with his family and loved ones. This is something really close to my heart and I will give it my all.”

